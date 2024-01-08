Siliguri police arrest 18 persons

The Metropolitan Police in Siliguri arrested 18 persons from four different locations on various charges last night. The Pradhan Nagar police station busted a flesh trade racket and arrested eight persons in this connection from a hotel located a Champasari last night.

They were produced before the court today. Acting on a tip off, the Pradhan Nagar police also arrested a group of six youths, who were assembled at Himanchal colony area last night, as they were plotting to commit an organised crime in Siliguri last night, a senior police officer said. Four youths of the six have been identified as Sikkim residents.

According to the police, they have been identified as Sujay Chhetri, Sajal Roy, Sujit Tamang, Anil Sharma, Kush Limbu and Anmol Tamang. They were produced before the Court today. The New Jalpaiguri police station arrested two person and seized drugs and 590 injection syringe from the possession of Swapan Biswas and Sandeep Biswas from Kaowakhali area yesterday.

Advertisement

The police from Panitanki Outpost in Siliguri Town also arrested two more persons identified as Manoj Roy and Koushik Saha and seized banned cough syrup from their possession. They were produced before the Court today.