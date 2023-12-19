Siliguri Mayor visits Kanchenjunga stadium

To avoid controversy Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb today visited Kanchenjunga Stadium and its playground to bring back its playing condition. Both the Siliguri Municipal Corporation and Siliguri Mahakuma Krida Parishad started ( SMKP) working for developing the playground which was partly damaged following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s official programme held at Kanchenjunga Stadium on 12 December.

A section of sports lovers and mainly the BJP MLA from Siliguri Shankar Ghosh repeatedly staged protest demonstration against the decision to organise Chief Minister’s programme at Kanchenjunga Stadium. Police had to detain MLA Mr Ghosh and his associates ahead of CM’s visit in Siliguri. The ongoing Football Tournament was suspended midway due to CM’s programme.

Siliguri Mayor had to hold meeting with the SMKP and Clubs on this issue and decided to reorganise the tournament even at night at Kanchenjunga Stadium. Mr Deb also assured them that the SMC would bear expenses for arrangements football matches at night. Mr Deb today said the playground will be readied shortly before 24 December.

“Two day Athletes Meet for veterans will be started in this playground from 24 December. We will bring its playing condition very shortly. Other scheduled tournaments will be started. SMKP is looking after the matter,” Mr Deb said.