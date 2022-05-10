Siliguri marks Rabindra Jayanti

Several organisations in Siliguri observed the 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore today.

Along with initiatives of the state government to mark the day, organizations, including many schools and educational institutions and clubs observed Rabindra Jayanti amid various events.

The Siliguri Journalists’ Club organised one such event on

its premises at Kanchanjungha Stadium in the town,

where Dr Ratan Biswas, the main speaker at the

programme, narrated Tagore’s relation with Siliguri town

station and the Hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. The

Nobel Laureate had stayed in the Hills where he wrote many poems and songs.

State government officials, on the other hand, observed the day at the Dinabandhu Mancha in the town in the evening, and officials of the Darjeeling district administration marked the day under the leadership of District Magistrate S Ponnambalam, at Mangpo in

Darjeeling.

Very interestingly, a group of Siliguri-based eunuchs aldo

marked Rabindranath Tagore’s 162 nd birth anniversary by distributing package drinking water among the people in Siliguri town, who were caught in the sudden heat wave that has gripped Siliguri since yesterday.

Notably, the parts of Siliguri and Jalpaiguri finally received some amount of rainfall this evening, following the heat wave.