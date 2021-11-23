‘Silent revolution has begun in Tripura’

A silent revolution has started in Tripura and within four months Trinamul Congress has emerged as formidable Opposition here, said Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today while addressing all 51 candidates of Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Mr Banerjee asked the people of Agartala and Tripura to choose between- “Duare Sarkar” or “Duare Goonda”. He even urged the voters to muster courage and come out during the polling day to cast their votes. “If you are afraid then go to the polling booth with lotus symbol or picture of Modiji but cast votes in Trinamul’s favour. You have to use ingenious methods to deceive the BJP,” said Mr Banerjee.

“This is a crucial vote so please do not sit idle at your home but please come out and vote for” he requested and assured,” If we run the civic bodies then like Kolkata, Agartala will also become a smarty city. Unlike BJP, we kept all our electoral promises.” He lashed out at BJP – led government for allegedly flouting Supreme Court’s order and attacking TMC leaders.

Abhishek thanked CPI-M for issuing statements and expressing their solidarity with Trinamul Congress. He also asked the Tripura police and administration to work impartially. “Remember you are in government services and had Ashoke pillars in your uniforms and not lotus.”

Meanwhile, Trinamul Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh was granted bail today from the court though police demanded two days police remand.