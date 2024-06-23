Sikkim CM requests FM for extra financial aid

The chief minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, has emphasized the serious aftermath of the South Lhonak Lake outburst, which resulted in widespread flooding and destruction across the state.

Mr Tamang also called for additional financial assistance to support long-term recovery measures and emphasized the urgent need to repair NH-10, the main highway of Sikkim.

Sikkim CM Tamang joined Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi today for a pre-budget event. The gathering was also graced by chief ministers, finance ministers and other prominent officials from various states.

“During my speech, I offered my congratulations to the finance minister and emphasized the importance of cooperative federalism. I also highlighted the urgent issues facing Sikkim and requested that they be taken into account when creating the Union Budget for 2024-25,” Mr Tamang said.

The Chief Minister, Mr Tamang, emphasized the dangers of excessive rainfall and called for long-term, sustainable solutions. He also expressed concern over the significant difference in expenses for building and upkeep in Sikkim and urged officials to take this into account when planning rehabilitation initiatives.

In addition, Mr Tamang emphasised to the relevant authorities the importance of providing compensation for the yearly decrease in revenue caused by the Teesta-III project. He also urged for a reassessment of the deficit in IGST settlements for 2023-24.

Recognising the beneficial effects of extended interest-free loans for capital expenses, CM Tamang appealed for a greater allotment for Sikkim. Furthermore, he suggested maintaining the borrowing cap for states and boosting aid under the National Social Assistance Programme.

“I have faith that the upcoming budget will tackle these concerns and stimulate progress and well-being in our state,” Sikkim CM said.