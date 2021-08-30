Shikha Mitra returns to TMC

Former Trinamul Congress Chowringhee MLA, Shikha Mitra along with Shuvra Ghosh, sister-in-law of late President Pranab Mukherjee and Amit Ghosh from the Congress today joined the Trinamul Congress at Trinamul Bhavan in presence of Trinamul South Kolkata MP Mala Roy and Chowringhee MLA Nayna Banerjee.

The Statesman on 22 August has reported that Shikha Mitra, wife of Somen Mitra will join Trinamul Congress soon. Roy said that Trinamul supremo Mamata Banerjee has spoken to Mitra and she will be given the responsibility of Banga Janani

After joining Trinamul Congress, the wife of Pradesh Congress Committee president late Somen Mitra, said, “I never quit the TMC. There were some differences that can happen at any time. After that, I was at home and didn’t join politics.”

“When chief minister called to enquire about my husband and asked me to meet I was happy,” she said. “The place where Trinamul Congress has reached today is for one person, Mamata Banerjee, who is serving the common man. I feel politics is a place to serve people. There is no second person after Mamata. I don’t know how she lost.

She worked for the people and in this election, she won a landslide victory because of her development works. We are waiting for the day when she will win from the entire country,” Mitra said.

Asked about Somen Mitra, she said, “My husband was in Congress as president but I never joined Congress. In a democracy, you work for the people that is why Mamata Banerjee won such huge people’s mandate.” Though BJP is at the centre and stays for long then there are dark days for the country.

BJP is a communal party question never arises to join BJP, she said. Mitra, the widow of late Pradesh Congress chief Somen Mitra, said Trinamul Supremo Mamata Banerjee called her twice and even asked her to work for her party for Banga Janani, women brigade of Trinamul Congress.

“I’m happy that Mamata called me twice and one on the day of the death anniversary of Somen Mitra. She asked me to work for Banga Janani.” She said, “I’m overwhelmed how Mamata Banerjee is working for the uplift of women. It is very true if women are not empowered then the country will not progress.”

She said the chief minister by introducing Kanyashree she has helped the girl children to attain not only school education but also university education. Her Lakshmir Bhander scheme is also unique which will enable women to empower economically, Mitra said. Shikha Mitra became Trinamul MLA from Chowringhee in 2011 when Somen Mitra was Trinamul MP from Diamond Harbour..

She said, “Though I left Trinamul Congress then, I never joined any other party.” In 2021, Suvendu Adhikary went to her house and requested her to contest from Chowringhee on BJP ticket which she declined and protested when her name was announced in the candidate list without her consent