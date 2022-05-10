It is shameful that Tagore’s Nobel not yet recovered: CM

Offering her tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his 161st birth anniversary, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said it was “shameful” and a “big insult” that the poet’s Nobel medallion could not be recovered till now.

On the occasion, Miss Banerjee was awarded a special Bangla Academy Award for her contribution in literature.

“I feel extremely sad that the Nobel medallion has not been recovered till now. The incident occurred during Left Front’s tenure. CBI was handed over the inquiry and possibly it was closed. I don’t know whether all the evidence is still there or not,” said Miss Banerjee at a programme organised jointly by the state information and cultural affairs department and Kolkata Municipal Corporation to commemorate the birth anniversary of Tagore.

Miss Banerjee’s comments came at a time when seven cases from West Bengal have been handed over to the CBI in two months.

“The theft of Tagore’s Nobel medallion is a big insult. We were the first to get the Nobel but someone stole it, we lost it. This is shameful for us. It hurts to have lost such a prestigious honour. Kabiguru’s Nobel may be lost but it is enshrined in all our hearts. Think of the time when Tagore won the Nobel medallion, it was very different from the present day,” said Miss Banerjee.

In 2004, Tagore’s Nobel medallion was stolen from the Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan. The CBI was handed over the case and it was closed in 2007. CBI was not able to retrieve the original medallion. In 2008, it was reopened by the CBI. However, the case was closed in 2009.

On multiple occasions, Miss Banerjee had asked the Centre to hand over the case to the Bengal government.

Earlier during the day, the Trinamul Congress’s mouthpiece Jago Bangla questioned why the CBI couldn’t recover Tagore’s Nobel medallion and demanded that the central agency ensure its return to West Bengal at the earliest.