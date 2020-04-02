As the coronavirus threat looms, the Darjeeling district administration is making preparations to combat the same and has identified different places in the Hills where Covid-19 care centres will be set up. In his official website, the chairman of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), Anit Thapa, has mentioned a list of names where such centres will be set up.

The places include the Batasia TB Hospital and Youth Hospital in Darjeeling, Tourist Guest House in Puttabong, Old Degree College in Bijanbari, Jorepokhri Tourist Lodge in Sukhia Pokhari and Mungpo ITI in Takdah. Such a centre will also be opened at the Mirik College in Mirik and the Nayabaazar Community Hall in Kurseong and the Sukna Community Hall in the plains.

Asked about the capacity of the centres, Darjeeling district Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Pralay Acharya he said, “It will depend on the venue as the different places will have different areas. Some will have a capacity of 20 beds, while some could have 50 beds. Preparations are on and we will start them as soon as possible.”

The CMOH also maintained that medical and paramedical staff will remain in these centres. On the other hand, the centre that will be set up for Kalimpong has not been mentioned as yet, with Mr Thapa maintaining that he himself will work in that area.

“I am aware of the huge amount of fear, stress, and uncertainty regarding the recent death of the first COVID-19 victim from the hills. As an administrator, I feel the need to be with the people of Kalimpong during this difficult time and lead the administration as well as the people at the forefront. Hence, I have decided to shift my base to Kalimpong, starting tomorrow. I will be working from ‘Ground Zero,’ up to however long it demands, and will also bring in some medical supplies,” Mr Thapa said.

“The GTA has already acquired all beds and other hospital materials to set up a 40-bed quarantine centre to fight this pandemic. These materials will reach Kalimpong by evening or tomorrow and will be set up in my presence during my stay there,” he said, adding that the Covid- 19 care centre will be upgraded later on.

On the other hand, former Darjeeling MLA Amar Singh Rai has decided to donate his six months’ pension to buy 50 personal protective equipment (PPE) for district hospitals of Kalimpong and Darjeeling.

“I have placed an order for the PPE, which will come from Mumbai, and is certified by the medical fraternity. It will take another 4-5 days and once it reaches, I will hand it over to the principal secretary of the GTA. I know 50 PPEs is not enough for healthcare workers in the hills, but it is a step forward in trying to help the frontline workers,” he said.