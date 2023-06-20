Seven new satellite health centres by KMC

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is to open seven new satellite health centres in July. The civic body has identified spaces for 24 such centres in various wards of the city.

According to the member mayor-in-council for the health in KMC, Atin Ghosh, six satellite health centres have been opened so far. Another seven such facilities have been planned for inauguration by 10 July. The satellite centres are to have general medicine doctors responsible for the treatment of citizens.

As reiterated by the MMIC, apart from the satellite health centres, mobile medical units have also been rolled according to the geographical factors. The mobile medical units are functional from 9 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 4 pm. In one week, the mobile medical units provide services to 12 wards in consultation with the councillors of those wards.

Notably, earlier, health camps were held by the KMC in every ward where citizens would get access to some medical facilities every month. However, presently, the health camps are being organised quarterly instead of monthly. “Now the health camps are to be organised every three months in every ward as per the guidelines from the state health department issued on 17 April,” claimed Mr Ghosh. Meanwhile, an urban health and wellness centre was inaugurated by KMC mayor Firhad Hakim today. The wellness centre has been opened in Ward 9 under borough I of the civic body.