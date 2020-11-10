A 35-year-old resident of Bhaktinagar area in Siliguri died at the dedicated hospital for Covid-19 patients at Kawakahli here today. Another 78-yearold person of the same area also died in the same hospital today, sources said. A 78-year-old person from Jalpaiguri and a 45-year-old female resident of the same district also died at the hospital today, the sources added.

A 62-year-old from Darjeeling died at another designated hospital at Matigara last evening, while a 55-yearold resident of Kishanganj in Bihar, died at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital today. A 20-year-old from Islampur in North Dinajpur district also died there.

Both had been tested positive for Covid-19, sources said. 25 new cases in Malda district Malda saw a dip in Covid cases today, as only 25 of the 221 samples were tested positive for the virus last night, sources said. “Among the 221 samples tested through RT-PCR at the VRDL in the Malda Medical College and Hospital, only 22 were found positive, while the other three cases were detected through rapid antigen tests,” a source said.

Nine of the fresh cases were areas under the English Bazaar Municipality alone, while the remaining cases were spread across other blocks of the district, sources said.