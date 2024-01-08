Serampore MP lashes out at Adhir, Modi-led BJP govt at Centre

Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday came down heavily on senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and the Modi-led BJP government for what he claimed were hand in glove to thwart the INDIA alliance partners’ attempt to dislodge the government at the Centre.

Responding to media queries on the attack on a team of ED officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said: “Any form of violence is neither anticipated nor condoned.” However, the Serampore MP attributed such unexpected incidents to the flawed policies of the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre which aimed at distorting India’s federal structure and system.

Speaking at the inaugural function of a book fair at Konnagar, Banerjee said: “The Modi-led BJP government at the Centre is deliberately disregarding the country’s federal structure which subsequently conveys a wrong message to the common people, resulting in disastrous events.”

Lashing out at Adhir Chowdhury, the Serampore MP said, “Chowdhury has made his intentions clear, which indicate that he is in no way interested in the unity among INDIA alliance partners.” Banerjee alleged that Choudhury is in touch with BJP leader Shuvendu Adhikari and the saffron party.