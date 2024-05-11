Serampore contestants brand each other as Mr India, Miss Universe

Polls at Serampore Lok Sabha constituency is slated for 20 May but pre-poll mind games between Trinamul Congress candidate Kalyan Banerjee and CPM candidate Dipsita Dhar is gaining traction.

‘Mr India’ vs ‘Ms Universe’ on earlier occasion notwithstanding , witnessed round two, where Ms Dhar continued to address Mr Banerjee with “hardly visible” jibes, to which the senior lawyer-politician responded in jest.

Today, Mr Banerjee on a campaign trail at Serampore LS constituency in Pyarapur Muslim locality, came across Miss Dhar with her band of followers.

Mr Banejee had given right of way to the CPM procession but little later, rants of Jay Bangla rent the air, which was reciprocated in equal measure.

Dubbing Mr Banerjee as ‘Mr India’ yet again, Miss Dhar said, “I could not find him. I was searching for him but could not notice him. Perhaps, he is still sporting the ‘Mr India’ gown.”

Mr Banerjee responded to the comparison by saying, “Everybody can see me. She is Miss Universe. She had studied at JNU for nine years but could not submit her thesis.”