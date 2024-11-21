Senior doctors seek appointment of chief secretary

Senior doctors of state-run hospitals have sought an appointment with chief secretary Manoj Pant to discuss streamlining work from Swasthya Bhavan.

The doctors have written a letter today seeking his appointment.

The doctors felt that streamlining of Swastha Bhavan is needed to give better facilities to the patients admitted to government hospitals. The state government is putting up the availability of beds that are available in the state-run hospitals. The senior medics felt that the doctors in the districts should show proper cause while referring patients to the government hospitals in the city.

They said some doctors have failed to serve the patients because of the vindictive attitude of a few government officials. This should stop immediately so that these doctors could serve the patients in much better ways.

The state government has set up CCTVs at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and the hospital campus has been brightly illuminated as demanded by the junior doctors, following the rape and murder of a doctor at the hospital in August. Restrooms of the doctors and other facilities have also been set up.

It may be mentioned that because of chief minister Dr BC Roy, who was himself a renowned medical practitioner, Kolkata is the only city that has four undergraduate medical colleges and one postgraduate institute in SSKM.

There is no information from Nabanna, the state administrative headquarters as yet as to when Mr Pant is going to meet the senior doctors.