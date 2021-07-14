Even though the Sanjukta Morcha comprising Left-front, Congress and the ISF suffered devastating losses in 2021 state polls, the CPIM politburo member Surya Kanta Mishra has refused to budge from the alliance which formed a third-front in the state ahead of polls.

Right after the poll results, many supporters of the Left, including political analysts, felt that the inclusion of Indian Secular Front (ISF) led by Abbas Siddiqui, a Furfura Sharif cleric, compromised the secular image of the CPIM.

However, the party has maintained throughout that the ISF is not just a minority body but consists of members from all strata of the society including the Dalits.

The CPIM state committee and politburo member, Mishra today said that to defeat the BJP in Bengal, it is imperative that the Left remain in alliance with “secular parties” for a separate front that can take on both TMC and the saffron brigade.

He highlighted that despite coming to power, the Mamata government will fail to deliver all the promises it made in its poll agenda. “None of the promises will be delivered like the previous time when tall claims were made by Trinamul but it amounted to nothing” he said.

Dr Mishra highlighted that this time the overwhelming number of votes won by the TMC must not be mistaken for “pro-Trinamul votes”.

“There are obviously supporters of TMC who voted for them but a large section of people voted for Trinamul since they never wanted BJP to win the polls. This time what TMC received was anti-BJP votes. Similarly, many who aren’t supporters of BJP but have voted for them in this poll, did so out of frustration at the inadequacy and corruption of the TMC government” he explained.

Recently, Mishra has said that it was the “lack of clarity” in identifying the main political opponent between TMC and BJP in 2021 elections that acted as a prime deterrent for the Left.

He said ““We cannot equate any party, Congress or TMC, with the saffron brigade like it was done in the 2021 elections. TMC need not be viewed as a separate opponent since it can be termed as an offshoot of the BJP. The Trinamul chief is solely responsible for BJP/RSS growth in Bengal. How else did BJP get so many MLAs?”.