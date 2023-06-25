SEC still waits for rest of Central forces

The State Election Commission (SEC), which is under watch of Calcutta High court for the alleged miscalculation on the issue of deploy ment of central forces in all 22 districts in the state, continued to be jittery regarding the remaining 485 companies of central forces out of the additional 800 companies.

The Centre in its second instalment sent 315 companies as of now, taking the total quantum of companies at ground zero to 337. The figures are much short of the required 485. Meanwhile, companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), dispatched by the Centre as per requisition given by the state poll panel, started making its entry at various districts and started route marches and area domination to instil confidence among the local people.

A battle-weary Bhangar, in south 24-Parganas, today too witnessed a batch of central forces making their presence felt by conducting route march and area domination as part of a confidence buildup among the local people.