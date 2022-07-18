Scribe arrested after FIR lodged by MLA alleging

The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate has arrested a Durgapur-based journalist, Sanjay Singh, after Trinamul Congress Pandaveswar MLA, Narendra Nath Chakraborty lodged an FIR against him alleging that he has called him up and offered bribes for cross voting in the Presidential elections.

At a press meet today, narendra Nath Chakraborty has alleged that on Friday night the local scribe has called him several times through WhatsApp call. At around 10 p.m. he has picked up the phone while travelling in his vehicle along with his driver and body guards, he said. Narendra Nath Chakraborty alleged that the said reporter told him to talk with leader of opposition, Subhendu Adhikari, claiming that he is keen to have discussions and offered him Rs.1 crores cash, petrol pumps and other benefits.

“Even he has threatened me with dire consequences if I refuse, like directing the ED and CBI towards me and even face bigger consequences. But I have told him that I belong to TMC and am a party worker and leader and am unable to disobey the party directive in the presidential election,” he said.

Narendra Nath Chakraborty said he spoke to the party leadership and based on their directive lodged an FIR yesterday.

Today Police arrested the journalist.

Chakraborty claimed that the TMC’s Jamuria MLA Hareram Singh too has said that he has received similar phone calls. “I don’t know how many others have received such calls but despite having numbers the ruling party is playing dirty games,” Chakraborty said.

Comments from the journalist in question and the leader of opposition, Subhendu Adhikari, were not immediately available on the matter.

Bengal BJP houses MLAs in hotel on eve of polls:

The BJP’s West Bengal unit has arranged accommodation of its legislators, except one, at a luxury hotel in northern Kolkata since Sunday noon to ensure that all of them can go together to the Assembly on Monday morning to vote in the Presidential polls. According to Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, all the MLAs will be briefed about the voting process in Presidential polls on Sunday evening. (with ians input)