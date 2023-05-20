Screening to detect anaemia in women

A massive drive to create awareness on low haemoglobin has been taken up by Rotary International. Rotary Club of Salt Lake Metropolitan and Rotary International District 3291 have taken up a project to screen, educate and treat women suffering from low haemoglobin.

So far, 1,500 women have been screened out of which 68.5 per cent were found to be anaemic. In two camps held recently at Gadkhali and Mundapara villages in Sunderbans, 75 per cent women were found to be anaemic.

The women were taught about anaemia, the causes and how they can prevent the disease by consuming locally available food. They were also trained about menstrual hygiene and the importance of hand washing and sanitation to prevent water borne diseases and worm infection.

The camps were organized by Rotary Clubs of Aabahamaan and Salt Lake Metropolitan in association with Young Indians, Kolkata, Kolkata Menopause Society and Temple of Knowledge of Art of Living. Dr Aruna Tantia, Dr Nirmala Pipara, Dr Saktirupa Chakraborty, Dr Suranjan Chakraborty,

Dr Shabana Roze Choudhury were present at the camps. Each of the 200 women were given iron medicines for three to four months and tablets for deworming and were screened for lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension. Re-screening will be done six months later