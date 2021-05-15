Robert A Heinlein had once said, “Everything is theoretically impossible, until it is done.” With a view to inspiring a healthy curiosity among students and to develop a scientific sense of enquiry, North Bengal Science Centre, Siliguri, in association with GD Goenka Public School, Siliguri, organised a live online ‘Demonstration Lecture on Electromagnetic Induction’ for its students yesterday, school authorities said today.

“The school is proud to have added this novel, innovative and progressive form of learning in the school. This demonstration was customised to meet the needs of the learners of Standard XI of the science stream. Students were witness to the online session with eagerness and they attended it with rapt attention,” a school official said.

Speaking on their experience after the online lecture, students said that they could not have imagined that learning could be so much fun. “Post-lecture, the students who attended the online session said that they very much looked forward to the day when the school would re-open so that they could start working handson, conducting experiments like the way it had been demonstrated in the online session,” the school official said.