Sandeshkhali victims speak out at Dankuni

In a press conference called by Serampore BJP candidate Kabir Shankar Bose at Dankuni, a section of Sandeshkhali victims related their distress to the media. The victims requested not to disclose their names.

The Sandeshkhali victims said Sheikh Sahajhan had been kept in check during the Left Front government. Soon after TMC came to power, Sahajahan switched to the TMC camp. He was given a free hand in Sandeshkhali. We are TMC supporters.

Sahajhan who called him the ‘Badsaha’ let loose a rule of terror and panic, extortion, forceful acquisition of agricultural lands, ponds etc. He and his followers on many occasions forced us to put our thumb impressions on blank papers. We were also black mailed. The BJP leadership has, however, given us much confidence to fight for our justice. We pray that the political parties should not use us for political gains. We demand that we must not be deprived of our constitutional rights.

The BJP leadership present on the occasion, demanded investigation over the authenticity of the video clips which have gone viral.