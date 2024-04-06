Sandeshkhali BJP candidate Rekha Patra hospitalized

The BJP Basirhat Lok Sabha candidate Rekha Patra has been hospitalized due to illness. She has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after being diagnosed with dehydration.

As a result of her health condition, all her campaign activities scheduled for today have been cancelled. Rekha Patra, known for her move to come out on the open and lodge a police complaint against Sandeshkhali leaders, has been engaging with people regularly, both in Kolkata and in Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. She has been assuring every one of her presence and support, attending meetings and rallies tirelessly. However, her sudden illness has disrupted her as well as her party’s plans. Rekha Patra’s husband informed that she was diagnosed with dehydration, leading to her hospitalization in Kolkata.

Currently, she is undergoing treatment at the hospital and will not be able to continue her campaign activities for the day. Nevertheless, once she recovers, Rekha is determined to resume her campaign efforts and serve the people diligently.”

A few days back too she has fallen sick and had to be hospitalised for dehydration.