Sacks instead of sand used to stop land erosion in Malda

Contractors entrusted with building dykes along the Ganga river in Bhutni area in Malda have been accused of using sacks filled with sacks instead of sand to stop the waters from eroding land.

A video showing local villagers extracting the sacks and showing how they had been filled with sacks has gone viral on social media in the district, while locals have lamented the “loot” going on in the name of rebuilding embankments along the river.

The district administration has, meanwhile, promised action if the allegations were found true. As the swollen Ganga started eating away vast tracts of land recently, pressure has mounted on the authorities concerned to act, while political parties have been engaged in a Centre-state blame game. It is said that the State Irrigation Department recently spent Rs 7 crore, but failed to stop the erosion and breakdown along the banks of rivers in the district.

On one hand, the Ganga has taken a fierce shape, and the Koshi too is swelling by the day, taking with them bighas and bighas of cultivated land. Residents of areas living on the banks now fear for the worst as they apprehend losing their land. ” Amid such a scenario, the viral video has created uproar in the district. The video shows villagers cutting the sandbags used to prevent the collapse of land and extracting sandbags one by one.

Instead of filling the sacks with sand, they are filling them with sacks and throwing into the Ganges. That is why the rivers have been taking away land,” a source said today. A local resident, Montu Mandal said, “This river can never be stopped by filling sacks with sacks. I urge leaders and ministers to see to it that contractors work with stones or RCC.

The contractors do not do any work and collect all the bills by working hand in glove with Munshis. Absolute loot is going on in here.” Another resident, Rasik Mandal, said “The people of Bhutni area have been living a difficult life for the past five years due to this erosion. Contractors are dumping sacks into the river and making crores of money, and this is the reason why flood damage has not been prevented yet.

Everyone, from party leaders to contractors, are involved in this robbery.” The BJP has been vocal about the allegations. Amlan Bhaduri, the general secretary of the BJP’s South Malda organizational district, said, “The way they have started dirtying people’s lives and property cannot be tolerated.

Stealing jobs after stealing the panchayat’s pond digging money, they are now stealing sand from the irrigation department.” Malda District Trinamool Congress President Abdur Rahim Boxi, on the other hand, said there were some people who had been conspiring to defame the party.

“The administration will investigate the matter and take strict action if anyone is found guilty,” he said. Malda District Magistrate Nitin Singhania too said the video clip and the allegations will be investigated. “If the complaint is proven, the administration will take action,” he said.