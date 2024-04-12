Ruling, opposition candidates go full steam to garner votes

Three candidates belonging to the BJP, TMC and Congress have campaigned in different areas in Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills.

As BJP candidate Raju Bista was campaigning at Bijanbari in Darjeeling, his nearest rival TMC candidate Gopal Lama was reaching out to people at Gorubathan in Kalimpong.

On the other hand, the Congress candidate Dr Munish Tamang started walking in the morning at Chowrasta in Darjeeling and interacted with the locals begging votes for the Congress by presenting his ideas to fulfil the aspirations of the Hill people.

BJP candidate Raju Bista, especially accompanied by Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung and other leaders associated with Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxists (CPRM) and other Hill-based organisations, started campaigning in Bijanbari and its adjoining areas today.

“The historical significance of Bijanbari-Rimbick-Lodhoma Samesty in sustaining the economy of the Darjeeling region cannot be overstated. This area was once a major trade hub between Sikkim and Darjeeling. Kainjaley, Jhepi, Goke, Karmi, Kizom, Kolbong, Lama Gaon, Nore, Samalbong all have some of the best farm produce. They also have immense potential for tourism development. Bansbotey, Dhotrey, Rimbick, Lodhoma, Sirikhola, Gorkhey, Phalut and Sandakpu these places are literally heaven on earth. Yet, despite being the largest block in West Bengal, with such incredible prospects, the TMC government has absolutely neglected to develop this region,” Mr Bista, who was elected from Darjeeling in 2019, said.

“Recognizing the untapped potential of the Bijanbari Valley, my foremost priority is to ensure improved connectivity across all villages in the region. With the support and blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bijanbari to Lodhoma via Kainjalay PMGSY Road project has been approved. Additionally, I have advocated for a ropeway under the “Parvat Mala Scheme” linking Bijanbari to Darjeeling. Union minister for MoRTH Nitin Gadkari has written to the state government, asking the state to send a detailed proposal for this project, but, till date it has not sent that proposal. Despite delays, I remain steadfast in realizing this dream project,” Mr Bista added.

On the other hand, TMC candidate Gopal Lama, retired WBCS officer, after completing first round of massive campaigning in the plains with the help of TMC Siliguri district president Papiya Ghosh and Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb, has started fresh campaigning from Kalimpong district today.

Mr Lama was accompanied by the chief executive of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Anit Thapa and former Rajya Sabha member Shanta Chhetri, on TMC ticket, during his campaigning at Gorubathan areas today, where development was the only issue criticising the BJP and its ‘negative’ role to fulfil the aspirations of the Hill people in last 15 years.

Significantly, the entire programme was organised by Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Party (BGPM) and its president Anit Thapa was the key person today to garner votes from the Gorkha dominated belt. There were no TMC flags but only the symbol of the party in a banner on the stage.

Anit Thapa had to explain why he was with the chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and the benefits of the Hill people for electing Gopal Lama, who belongs to both BGPM and TMC, from the Hills.

TMC could not win the Darjeeling LS seat despite its best efforts.

Apparently confident, Gopal Lama said: “I will raise the voices of the Hill people in Delhi if I win the seat.”

“During my morning stroll at Chowrasta today, I had the opportunity to engage with the vibrant community of Darjeeling. I am sure we will have many more walks in the future,” Dr Tamang wrote in his social media post.