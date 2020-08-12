The Bengal Imams’ Association (BIA) has urged Muslim people, who are presently associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to not support the saffron brigade.

Chairman of the BIA , Md Yahya, termed the BJP and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha) as the ‘main enemy’ of Muslims, and claimed that the person, who has joined that party and is helping it gain in strength, will not remain a Muslim in the future.

In a press release he issued on 7 August, Md Yahya also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on 5 August.

Notably, several educated and intellectual people associated with the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) are working in support of PM Modi and his government. A section of the people has also started working for the BJP in Bengal.

“The BJP’s stand is to oppose Islam and Muslim. BJP is bringing about religious polarisation. Modi has trampled the Indian Constitution by inaugurating the Ram Temple at a controversial place in Ayodhya by demolishing a mosque, hurting crores of Muslims,” said Md Yahya, adding, “Killing of Muslims began from Gujarat and then Assam. Officially, it started from Kashmir on 5 August 2019. It was not the foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram Rajya or Hindu Rashtra on 5 August 2020, but it was celebration of the anniversary of crushing of the Muslims.”

Reacting to the BIA statements, RSS General Secretary in South Bengal, Jisnu Basu, said: “If you think Muslim community in West Bengal is a fool, you are going to make the biggest mistake. Political parties have been cheating this community in Bengal for the last few decades. The Left Front pretended to be the best friend of the Muslim community, but in the Sachar Committee report, the socio economic conditions were found to be worse than other states of the country.”

According to Mr Basu, Jihadi elements have been pampered by political forces for the last 10 years. “The Khagragarh blast incident, Kaliachak police station torched by Jihadis, Simulia Madrasa where anti-national dens are supported and pampered by political forces, are examples,” he said, adding, “But common Muslims in West Bengal didn’t like this. They would like to get proper education jobs for their youths and overall prosperity of the community when political forces failed to provide them the same. So I think the Muslim community understands a conspiracy and responds accordingly.”

Meanwhile, in Siliguri today, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said: “India is a country of temples. Ayodhya is an appropriate place for a temple, not hospital. They do not need to think where temple or where hospital should be set up.”