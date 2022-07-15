Rose gifts fire first 100 ecstatic Metro riders at Sealdah station

When a state-of-the-art rake chugged out of the platform at Sealdah Station today, it brought new light at the end of the tunnel for the commuters on board.

Commercial services from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V started today carrying an enthusiastic crowd of commuters on-board during the first ride. Eager to witness the historic moment, some of the enthusiastic commuters even started gathering outside the new Sealdah Metro station last night. The enthusiasm in some of the commuters was so much that one of them came to the station at 1 am. The gates of the station were opened at 6.35 am, much to the delight of the waiting crowd, to let commuters get into the station. Extending a warm welcome, the Metro authorities also distributed roses to the first 100 commuters.

For a very few commuters, the ride was for work but for most of them it was for joy. The coaches of the rake came alive and turned into a favourite selfie zone with Kolkatans capturing moments on their mobiles.

Before the addition of the 2.33km stretch, the East-West Metro corridor also known as the Green Line had been witnessing a passenger count of about 3,000 daily. With the opening of Sealdah station to commercial operations, the footfall of the East-West Metro was expected to rise in manifolds. The expectations came alive on the very first day today as the passenger count in the Green Line till 5 pm on the first day shot up to 18,154. Of this, the passenger count of Sealdah Station was 7,406.

TREE PLANTATION DRIVE: As a part of celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, RPF staff of Metro conducted a ‘Tree Plantation’ drive on Wednesday in order to save the environment and life. In this drive, RPF personnel planted saplings in the premises of Central Park car depot of East-West Metro corridor. During this programme, SC Parhi, inspector general cum principal chief security commissioner and Amaresh Kumar, DIG cum chief security commissioner and other officials were present. Apart from this, ‘No Mask, No Metro’ campaign was also organized at different stations and inside the running trains.