Road mishap on Kalyani Highway claims three lives

On Monday morning, an accident occurred on Kalyani Highway, resulting in the loss of three lives and leaving several others injured. The mishap happened in the early hours as a speeding vehicle collided with a dumper truck on the deserted road. The driver, unable to control the vehicle due to slippery conditions, veered off course and collided with the approaching dumper.

Despite attempts to swerve away, the impact proved catastrophic, leading to the death of three individuals on the spot. Several others sustained injuries, with six women from Kanchrapara rushed to Kolkata for medical attention.Local shopkeepers rushed to the site only to find three people lying lifeless, and others were in critical condition.

Police said the impact was so intense that the scrap-laden portion of the truck broke free, posing a serious risk to bystanders. The police had to break open the doors to rescue trapped passengers. Unfortunately, two women, along with the driver, lost their lives at the site

