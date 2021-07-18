The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), which is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways, has invited bids for leasing the vacant land at Salt Golah in Howrah.

The place holds significance in the history of the Indian freedom struggle as it was the salt commissioner of this ‘Salt Golah’ who had barred the Indians from collecting or selling salt under the Salt Act 1882.

The land parcel of the railways is proposed to be leased out for 99 years with a reserve price of rupees 448 crores. According to sources in the RLDA, the pre-bid meeting was held on 7 July. The lease will be given controlled and regulated marketing rights and will be mandated to develop the site within ten years. The deadline for the bid submission has been fixed as 29 August.

Spanning across an area of 88,300 square metre, the site is located on a 20-metre-wide highway along the Hooghly riverbank. Located at a distance of 1.5 Km from Howrah Station, the vacant land has received a good response from the national local developers during the pre-bid meeting.

“The land at Salt Golah, Howrah can be used for residential cum commercial development or water sports. It will not only put the land to better use but also boost real estate and lead to socio-economic development in the region, creating a lot of employment opportunities,” said vice-chairman of RLDA, Ved Parkash Dudeja.

Notably, the RLDA has four key mandates as a part of its development plan- leasing commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment and multi-functional complexes. According to official sources in the Railways, the RLDA has over 100 commercial greenfield sites across India for leasing, and the eligible developers for each will be selected through an open and transparent bid process.

The statutory authority is handling 84 railway colony redevelopment projects. It has recently leased out three railway colonies in Guwahati and Secunderabad for redevelopment.