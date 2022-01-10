Rising Covid cases take toll on health sector in north Bengal

The rising Covid cases have taken their toll on the health sector, especially at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri, where several doctors, nurses, students, lab experts, administrators, and faculties have tested positive for the virus.

Sources said the number of positive cases has already crossed the 100 mark at the region’s premier health institution. Following the NBMCH principal Prof Indrajit Saha testing positive earlier, the superintendent, Dr Sanjay Mallik, was tested positive yesterday. “We are witnessing an unprecedented situation, given the alarming rate of transmission, and do not know whether we will face a manpower crunch and will find it difficult to render regular patient services at the hospital. Our efforts are to ensure that the healthcare services are not hit,” said a doctor.

Principals of medical colleges generally look into the academic issues of the college, while the medical superintendent and vice-principals supervise the health services and administrative issues of the hospitals. According to the NBMCH dean of student affairs and a gynecologist, Dr Sandip Sengupta , who recently recovered from Covid-19, they will collectively run the important health facility.

“This is a moment of crisis. However, we will collectively make efforts to ensure the system runs properly. If necessary, we will seek advice from both the principal and the superintendent,” Dr Sengupta said. Sources said that both Prof Saha and Dr Mallik are in home isolation and are doing well. Given the situation, the number of patients visiting the out-patient department at the NBMCH has dropped in the past few days.

“Only those who require emergency treatment should visit the health facility,” said a health department official. Dr Sengupta, however, said he was not in favour of giving advice to people on their visit to the NBMCH. He underlined that they should appropriately follow the Covid protocols. “They need to take utmost precautionary steps. If they continue to adopt responsible behavior, it will reduce the infections and the threat of Covid-19 will be subdued,” he said.

Darj dist Covid cases touch 300 mark

Covid-19 cases in Darjeeling district have touched the 300 daily mark. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation , covering some areas of Jalpaiguri district, recorded 166 fresh cases, officials said. The corporation area that falls under Darjeeling district registered 134 cases. Ninetytwo persons have tested positive in Matigara block alone, while Naxalbari reported 31 cases today.