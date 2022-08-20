RIP Samar Banerjee, footballer & sportsperson par excellence

Former India Football Captain Samar Banerjee passed away today at Kolkata hospital. He was 92.

He was popularly known as Badru, Banerjee was part of the Indian team for the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, where India finished fourth. Banerjee had also played for Mohun Bagan between 1952 and 1959. He also guided the Bengal team to Santosh Trophy titles.

Samar Banerjee was suffering from multiple health issues which included Alzheimer’s, high blood pressure and azotemia. He was admitted to the hospital last month due to COVID-19 and remained critical. Over the last few days, his health condition worsened.

The former Indian captain took his last breath at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on August 20.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took her official Twitter handle to pay condolence and added, ” Anguished by the demise of Samar Banerjee, renowned footballer and excellent sportsman. GoWB awarded him with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ in 2016-17. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and fans. He will continue to serve as an inspiration for many.”