Right hand gone, nurse Renu starts life with left

Renu Begum, the government nurse, whose right wrist was chopped off by her husband the other day, started practicing writing with her left hand at her hospital bed in Durgapur today.

She said, “For my future sustenance, I need to develop my writing skills with my left hand, the only hand I’m left with. I don’t have any other option now. I’ve to serve all my duties with this hand only (pointing towards the left hand).”

Renu has been under medical supervision at a private hospital in Durgapur since yesterday. The physicians here said that the fixing of the amputated part of her hand couldn’t be possible for it was taken to the hospital after several hours of separation and it had already started decomposing. The physicians said, “An artificial hand may help her in future.”

Leena Ganguly, the chairperson of the West Bengal Women’s Commission, accompanied by some members today visited the ‘shattered’ nurse. Ganguly said, “Renu is a victim of her husband’s mental illness. We’ll try to convince the state health directorate to stand beside the heavily-tortured woman who wanted to stand up on her own feet. We’ve already talked to the police and asked them to expedite actions to book the culprit.”

The police, meanwhile, have booked Siraj Sheikh and Meherniga, the parents-in-law of the victim, today. Kaushik Basak, SDPO Katwa, said, “We’ve got some definite clues about Sariful, the accused husband.”

Police have slapped charges of attempt to murder, voluntary causing hurt with sharp weapons, criminal intimidation and husband subjecting the woman to cruelty against Sariful and his parents. The police also came to know that two of Sariful’s friends were in league with Sariful during the offence by suffocating Renu with the help of a pillow. Sariful had chopped down Renu’s wrist using a large scissor normally used to cut tin sheets.

Renu was married to Sariful of Kojalsa village in 2017. Renu remained ambitious about a career as a staff nurse and she joined a private hospital in Durgapur. Recently, she qualified the test to become a nurse with the state health services, which irked Sariful alias Sher as he’s suffering from severe anxiety that Renu would desert him if she joined with the government job. According to Renu, “Despite my several promises, he never trusted me. Unfortunately, he caused this ultimate harm to me with an attempt to kill me out of jealousy, I suppose.”