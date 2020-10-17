Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today announced regularisation of the services of IT staff engaged by agencies in Webel or other government organisations till 60 years along with a retirement benefit of `3 lakh. They would now be engaged as contractual staff and will be entitled to get the earmarked leaves and benefits of the government-sponsored Swasthya Sathi health scheme.

“Bengal is known for its egovernance & today I’m pleased to announce my Pujo gift for young IT personnel working to improve our e-services for the people of Bengal. Webel/WTL/agencyengaged IT staff in state govt shall now be directly engaged as contractual staff of GoWB,” Miss Banerjee tweeted.

“They will also get 30 days leave & 10 days medical leave annually along with usual maternity leaves for women. They’ll have tenure certainty till 60 years age & get 3L on attaining 60 years as terminal benefit. Further, Swasthya Sathi will cover their medical expenses,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile in the wake of problems faced in translating terminological words and phrases, state IT department has come up with an online translation assistance for professionals and students. The Society for Natural Language Technology Research under the Department of Information Technology & Electronics has launched the Online Translation Assistance – https://translation.nltr.org.

This is a part of the Bangla- English bidirectional machine readable dictionary project. “Translators often face difficulty in translating terminological words and phrases. This unique web portal is a step forward to solve that bottleneck. This will be helpful for professional translators, students, teachers and government officials,” said an official.

As of now, this Online Translation Assistance portal contains 28189 bilingual (Bangla & English) terminologies from five different domains namely administration, linguistics, geography, physical science & administrative phrases.

The terminologies have been chosen from various terminological dictionaries published by the West Bengal State Book Board and Pascimbanga Bangla Academy. This site offers a search facility for domain specific terminology and domain-free terminology as well.