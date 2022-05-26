Retired govt officer donates Indus Valley artifacts to Purulia varsity

A retired Delhi-based government officer and now a corporate has donated his lifetime collection of artifacts of historical and archeological importance from the Indus Valley Civilization era to the Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University museum in Purulia for public display and research.

The retired corporate director, Sandipani Bhattacharya, had collected all these artifacts from several places throughout his career. It has been his hobby to collect such artifacts.

Vice-chancellor of Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University Dr Deepak Kumar Kar and registrar Dr Nachiketa Banerjee said that already the historical items have been displayed at the museum of the varsity.

“We are grateful to Sandipani Bhattacharya and hope that the students will be enriched with his collections and help in further historical research on the Indus Valley Civilization,” said Dr Deepak Kumar Kar.

On behalf of the Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University, professor of Bengali, Dr Sonali Mukherjeee went to the native house of Sandipani Bhattacharya at Kanthalpara in Naihati to collect the historical items.

Sharmila Gupta, head of the museum of the University said that not only the students and researchers but these ancient historical artifacts of the Indus Valley age have drawn a tremendous interest amongst the common people of Purulia after being displayed.

The museum at the university was set up in 2016 and already has several collections of archeological and literary-cultural importance, but the latest donations by Sandipani Bhattacharya seems to be the most significant collection till date.

Popularly known as economist Dipan Bhattacharya, Sandipani Bhattacharya has donated about 10 such artifacts of archeological importance to Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University.

One of those artifacts is crockery called hakra ware. The other artifacts have been used by the men and women as ornaments.

The economist by profession said that he has collected all these valuables during his visits to several places of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana.

After taking voluntary retirement from his high-profile central government job, Sandipani Bhattacharya joined a private company as corporate director.

“I will be the happiest person if the students and researchers throw some new lights on the civilization from these artifacts,” Bhattacharya added.

The Indus valley Civilization or the Harappa Civilization, was a bronze age civilization in the north western regions of south-east Asia, lasting from 3300 BCE to 1,300 BCE, and in its mature form from 2,600 BCE to 1,900 BCE. It is the earliest known urban culture of the Indian subcontinent.