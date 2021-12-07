Restoration of French Registry Building in Chandernagore expected to start in 2022

The French government is hopeful about the restoration of French heritage properties in Bengal, said the consul general of France in Kolkata, Mr Didier Talpain during a cultural event hosted by the consulate celebrating the freshly harvested French wine ‘Beaujolais Nouveau’.

Mr Talpain (photo), commenting on the restoration work that is to be taken up for the historic Registry Building in Chandernagore, said that he is happy with the way work has progressed. “I will thank my predecessor during whose time the final memorandum of understanding was signed to kick off the restoration project. I will soon make my first visit to Chandernagore to see the French heritage that speaks volumes about the IndoFrench connection,“ he told The Statesman.

Asked why it took so long for the work to start, he said “the project involves a lot of administrative processes but in the end, I am happy with the cooperation and eagerness exuded by the Bengal government who is making investments into the project. A cultural centre would come up there and this will further strengthen Indo French ties. The architect responsible for the project is also an Indian.”

The Registry Building, popularly known as ‘Chander Bari’ (House of the Moon), is considered the first French courthouse in India, built in 1875. At present, it is in a dilapidated condition. It may be noted that the French has identified about 99 such structures in Chandernagore which have a French connection. Mr Talpain said the work will expectedly start by the beginning of 2022.

Meanwhile, not many know the tales entwined with the varieties of wine that are made in the various provinces of France. One such is ‘Beaujolais Nouveau’ that was flown to Kolkata from the Beaujolais province of France. Made from handpicked Gamay grapes, it was introduced about a century ago and was produced by the locals to celebrate the end of the harvest season.

Introducing it, the consul general said that the Beaujolais region is home to nearly 4,000 vineyards that produce twelve officially-designated types of Beaujolais known as AOCs. The most common two are the Beaujolais and Beaujolais-Villages, the former of which account for half of the region’s annual output.

“This fresh and fruity red is the result of a quick fermentation process that ends up with a tasty, clean wine that is enjoyed by palates the world over. It lies somewhere in between Burgundy wine and wine from the Lyon province in France.”