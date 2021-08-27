Relief for Kolkata as KMC sets up permanent Aadhaar centre at Roxy

Much to the relief of city dwellers, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has established a permanent Aadhaar Seva Kendra in the heart of the city, in Esplanade, where one could visit to get any corrections or renewals of their Aadhaar cards done in no time.

The KMC board chairman Firhad Hakim, yesterday, inaugurated the facility that will save many from queuing up in the post offices for getting the necessary work done in their Aadhaar documents. The KMC’s centre was opened in the Roxy cinema building.

Personnel attending to the citizens have been allotted the required office space from where they will be discharging their duties on all working days. The centre would remain open from Monday to Saturday. It may be noted that often complaints have surfaced, especially from senior citizens, who need to stand in queues for hours inside post offices having the ‘Aadhaar help’ facility.

It often happens that one has to make several rounds before being able to get their work done. The KMC had received several requests for a permanent Aadhaar centre in the heart of the city that would only address specific issues, unlike post offices or banks where financial works are being dealt with simultaneously leading to long hours.

It was clarified by the KMC that anyone from any part of the state can visit this centre and there is no jurisdictional constraint. A KMC official said it is often that many citizens come to the KMC headquarters at SN Banerjee Road for works relating to important documents such as the collection of birth certificates or forms relating to social sector schemes.

“It often happens that the person requires updating of information on his/her Aadhaar profile and a lack of Aadhaar centre nearby creates more hassle. With this Aadhaar Seva Kendra, the inconvenience will be reduced by a large extent.”

Usual fees (Rs 100) will be charged for Aadhaar biometric update with, or without, demographic updates that concern address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, email etc. However, the centre will also help in correcting details of the state government’s health scheme -Swastha Saathi- cards.