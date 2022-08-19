Calcutta High Court today in a ruling handed out a reprieve to Trinamul Birbum Distict president Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya as it revoked its Wednesday order asking her along with five other relatives to be present in the High court and furnish their TET certificates today.

The court, while withdrawing the order, clarified that it was based on an additional affidavit filed by a litigant that turned out to be “nonacceptable” as it was not in conformity with the two main suits involving alleged irregularities in SSC recruitment and TET, for which a courtmonitored probe is underway.

The court, however, left the door open for litigants to file a fresh case in future while giving relief to Mr Mondal’s daughter and other kin for the time being. The Bench of Justice Abhijit Ganguly of Calcutta High Court, who on Wednesday on an additional affidavit filed by the counsel of a TET candidate, had alleged that the daughter of Anubrata Mondal, who is under the CBI scanner over the possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income, had got the job of a teacher in a primary school in Bolpur, Birbhum without clearing the Teacher Eligibitity Test.

Moreover, the affidavit also charged that she did not attend school even once since she attained the job, but would get her salary in time and the school register used to be sent to her residence for her daily attendance.

Justice Abhijit Ganguly, who issued the order Wednesday asking Sukanya Mondal along with Mr Mondal’s five other relatives presence today in the Court by 3 p.m, today ruled that the order stood withdrawn as the court found that the additional affidavit was not in conformity with the suits involving alleged irregularities in SSC and TET, for which a probe by the central agencies is underway.

While Justice Ganguly withdrew his earlier order, Sukanya Mondal had already reached the court. She was heckled while entering and leaving the court, with people raising slogans describing her as the “daughter of cattle thief”. Meanwhile, a special Enforcement Directorate court today extended the judicial remand of both Mr Partha Chatterjee, former state minister and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee, arrested in connection with the teacher recruitment scam, for 14 days more.

While being taken to the court lockup, Mr Chatterjee quipped that ‘nobody would be spared’. The ED, while contesting Mr Chatterjee’s counsel’s plea in the court for bail on health grounds, claimed that the former minister was a very influential person and also claimed to have unearthed more properties allegedly owned jointly.

The ED claimed that investigations also unearthed another company allegedly owned by Mr Chatterjee. Money laundering was suspected to have done through a trust under which found several shell companies that would a run a private English Medium school and illgotten money was suspected to have invested in the project, according to the ED.