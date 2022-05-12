Recruitment of college principals underway

The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has issued the online application for recruitment of principals in the state-aided colleges across the state.

The commission wants to fill 80 vacant posts of principals in the 452 government-aided colleges. The last date of online application is 10 June.

This is the fifth advertisement of WBCSC for recruitment of principals since the Mamata Banerjee government came to power for the first time in 2011. Earlier, recommendations for 325 principal posts were made by the commission in connection with advertisements issued in the year 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Before 2011, the number of posts for principals was below 100 in the state-aided colleges.

“For the first time, this year, a lower age limit has been introduced as criteria for the principal’s post. Special emphasis has been given to research experience with an applicant needing to have at least 10 research publications in journals,” a senior official of WBCSC said.

The age limit should be not below 40 years and not above 55 years as on 1 January, this year.

Fifteen years of teaching experience is the minimum qualification for associate professor and a PhD degree is mandatory.

The methodology for calculating academic and research scores for university and college teachers as per UGC regulations 2018 has been stated in detail in the advertisement by the commission.