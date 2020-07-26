Forty two people died due to Covid and 2,404 people were detected positive in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, thereby recording the highest single-day numbers of deaths and fresh cases. This came on a day when the second day of the bi-weekly lockdown was enforced in the state today.

Next week, the lockdown will be enforced on 29 July (Wednesday). Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend a meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday along with the chief ministers of Maharastra and Uttar Pradesh and sources said that the Covid situation may also be discussed.

Following which, she would hold a high-level meeting in Nabanna wherein a decision would be taken on the second day of the bi-weekly lockdown. Currently, there are 19,391 active cases. Till now, 56,355 people have been detected positive and the death toll has increased to 1,332. Kolkata recorded 727 fresh cases, which is the highest that has been registered in the city till now while cases continued to surge in the four most affected districts.

North 24-Parganas has recorded 524 cases, Howrah 206, South 24-Parganas 191 and Hooghly 150. As of date, there are 1033 containment zones in the state. North 24-Paraganas recorded 12 deaths, which is the maximum number of single-day deaths that were registered today.

Of the remaining deaths, 11 deaths were recorded in Kolkata, seven in Howrah, five South 24-Parganas, two each in Malda, Jalpaiguri and North Dinajpur and one in Murshidabad. A total of 2,125 singleday discharges were registered in the city taking the total number of cured patients to 35,654.