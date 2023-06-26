Record 178 escalators at Metro stations

Achieving yet another feat, the Kolkata Metro Railway, commissioned a total of 178 escalators across its network in the city. This, according to the city Metro, is the highest number of escalators provided for passenger service in any zone of Indian Railways.

As informed by the city metro authorities, in addition to the 178, another 13 escalators are in the final stage of commissioning and will shortly be put into service. Thus number of commissioned escalators will soon shoot up to 191. The Kolkata Metro Railway is followed by Western Railway which is second in the list having 169 escalators in its different stations and Central Railway with 168 escalators.

Considering the anticipated passenger count, the city metro has chalked out a comprehensive plan to install more escalators across its network. Thus, even in 2026, the city metro is expected to have a maximum number of escalators commissioned for passenger service among all the zones of Indian Railways.