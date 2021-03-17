Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for alleged crumbling law and order situation and said ‘Khela’ after BJP victory in the election will be that of development and peace, urging people to take note of “peace in Uttar Pradesh or any other state where BJP is in power”.

Singh asserted that BJP will win 200 seats and transform West Bengal from a “police state to public state” and added, “Asol parivartan will usher in on 2 May, the day of the counting of votes for the eight-phase Assembly elections that commence on 27 March.”

In a reference to the insider-outsider debate that the TMC has started while branding the BJP a party of outsiders, he said the saffron party is the present-day avatar of Jana Sangh, which the son of the soil Syama Prasad Mookerjee had founded.

He said the Narendra Modi government has allocated Rs 25,000 crore in the Union Budget for development of the highways in West Bengal.

“The roads being built in the state are from funds released by the Modi government and not Mamata Banerjee,” he asserted and criticised Banerjee for not implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He assured every family in the state will have a house by the beginning of 2022, if the BJP comes to power in Bengal.

He further said while farmers in the rest of the country have got funds in their accounts under the PM Kisan Samman Yojana, those in West Bengal have not benefited since Banerjee’s government has not sent the list of potential beneficiaries. He assured that the beneficiaries will be given the money with arrears once the BJP comes to power.

Singh also addressed a rally in Goaltore in West Midnapore.

Singh said the Modi government brought Jammu and Kashmir on par with any other part of the country by abrogating Article 370. With panchayat elections in J&K, people have realised for the first time what a democratic system means, he said. “India has become a powerful country under the Modi government,” he asserted.

Change brought by BJP compelling Mamata to visit temples:

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee was compelled to recite ‘Chandi Path’ publicly and visit temples after BJP came to power at the Centre and said, “a change has come”.

At an election rally at Balarampur here, CM Adityanath’s address failed to draw impressive crowd. Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee have been visiting temples before every election and that is New India, Adityanath claimed.

“A change has come… Even Mamata didi has started visiting temples and taken to ‘Chandi Path’. Isn’t this a change? This is new India. Each and every person has to go to God,” UP CM said.

Miss Banerjee gets irked over ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans but “I have been welcomed with Jai Shree Ram slogan”, he said.

On 2 May the TMC government will bid adieu and BJP will form the next government in Bengal.

The killers of three BJP supporters in Purulia will be punished if BJP comes to power, he added. “In the last Lok Sabha elections the TMC government did not allow my helicopter to land in Purulia and I had landed in Jharkhand and entered Purulia by road, but this time again the party has not allowed the BJP supporters to attend my meeting here,” he alleged.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee mocked Adityanath claiming the daily passenger outsiders of BJP are coming to the state but people of Bengal have lost interest in them and today’s empty ground of his meeting venue points out the fact that the people of Purulia has rejected these leaders.