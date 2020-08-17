The Kolkata Raj Bhavan has been placed under surveillance “undermining the sanctity” of the institution, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged on Sunday, a development that could plunge his already strained ties with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to newer depths.

Making the startling claim, Dhankhar, who has often crossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issues in the past one year, also alleged lawlessness was prevailing across the state.

“I would like to tell you all that the Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. It undermines the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan. I will do everything to protect its sanctity,” Dhankhar told a press conference. “I have initiated a very serious, critical probe into it. Sanctity of Raj Bhawan’s functioning has to be kept intact,” he said.

Without eleborating on what kind of surveillance Raj Bhavan had been put under, Dhankhar said, “As constitutional act, I will not, will never suffer any surveillance of any nature whatsoever. Those who have done it, must pay the price according to rule of law. My internal inquiry will be completed soon enough.”

State forest minister and member of the Trinamul Congress state committee, Rajiv Banerjee, denied the Governor’s claim, stating that the Governor is the constitutional head so there is no question of any surveillance.

Trinamul MP Mahua Moitra, meanwhile, tweeted: “Uncleji now claims he & WB Raj Bhavan premises under surveillance. Believe me, that’s something your bosses from Gujarat do better than anyone else – any of us would be novices at it (sic),” with a smiley at the end.