Raising funds fills youngsters with confidence

“Candy Cane Lane”, a winter carnival organised by Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar recently witnessed a remarkable turnout fulfilling its promise to be a day full of merriment and community engagement. The spirited participation of charitable organisations fostered a sense of generosity and camaraderie among all those who had gathered for the event. Right at the very outset the Little Red Riding Hoods set the festive mood by grooving to foot-tapping music while the skaters mesmerised the Candy Cane Lane visitors with their captivating performance.

The Carnival brought together more than a 1,000 students, parents, friends, alumni, teachers, acquaintances on a common platform. It has truly lived up to its essence by showcasing the ingenuity and entrepreneurial skills of the students as they impressed their visitors with an unending choice of handmade crafts and lip-smacking delights. Principal of MBSV Sonali Sarkar said, “We are proud to announce that the fete has far surpassed our expectations, both in terms of attendance and funds raised.

We hope to reach out to more NGOs that have been working relentlessly to make a difference in the lives of those in need.” A bunch of enthusiastic students said, “Events such as these not only help raise funds for worthy causes, but also inspire us towards philanthropy and compassionate service.”

