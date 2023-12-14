Railway employees selected for Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar

Two Railway employees from the city have been selected by the ministry for the ‘Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar’ (AVRSP) award this year. Of the two selected employees, one is a safety counselor of Kolkata Metro Railway, Amulya Prasad Mishra while the other, Aman Anand, is a loco pilot in Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway.

The selected duo from the city, are to receive the award by Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a function at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on 15 December on the occasion of 68 Railway Week Central Function in presence of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and other senior officers of Railway Board. According to the city metro office, Mr Mishra has been working for 31 years in Indian Railways and joined service in the year 2000.

As a safety counselor, he counsels motormen, staff of Electrical, Operating and Signal and Telecommunications Departments who are directly associated with metro operations to adopt maximum safety measures while executing their duties.

The other awardee, Aman Anand, is also said to have worked through varying terrains, unpredictable weather conditions while adhering to stringent schedules. In addition to the duo, ten other railway staff under the South Eastern Railway have been chosen for the award this year.