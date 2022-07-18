Queen Elizabeth II inspires goddess Durga’s crown

A Durga Puja committee in Gauri Bari area of north Kolkata, in their bid to go global with their theme, has drawn inspiration from the tiara, which Queen Elizabeth II of London wore during platinum jubilee celebration to mark the 70th year of accession of the queen.

The puja committee, Gouriberia Sarbojanin Durgotsab o Pradarshani has roped in the same designer, who designed the crown worn by Queen Elizabeth II for this year’s Puja.

Manta Mishra, joint secretary, Gouriberia Sarbojanin Durgotsab o Pradarshani, said, “After Durga Puja in Bengal got world heritage tag, we are using the theme Sarbojanin Ekhun Biswajanin (Community puja is now goes international). And, to bring in the international touch to our Puja, we have tied up with fashion designer Priyanka Mallick, who designed the crown for Queen Elizabeth II. She is from Hooghly.”

The committee in its 89th year with a budget of Rs 25 lakh has embarked on the theme Kaktarua (scarecrow).

“We are trying to give a message that we are with the farmers of Bengal and how their problems can be minimized. Theme artist Bapai Sen is coming up with a moving scarecrow model, which will help farmers keep birds at bay,” said the organizer.

Designer Priyanka Mallick, who is designing the crown, similar to the one adorned by the queen, said, “The two crowns will be different with my signature butterfly being the common factor. Diamond-cut stones will be used with sapphire blue replica on it. I want to juxtapose beauty and divine power of the cosmos. The wearer of the crown is the most powerful force in the cosmos. I will be putting three butterflies surrounding the blue diamond.”

The designer, who works from her workshop in Hooghly’s Badinan village has got online degrees from Milan, Italy and Harward and Stanford University, USA.