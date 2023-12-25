Purulia SP launches 24X7 Suraksha App to check crime

Buoyed by the remarkable success of the Sahay App within a year of its launch, the Purulia district police has now unveiled a new Suraksha App to ensure the security of the common people in the district. Purulia Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhijit Banerjee (in photo) launched the Suraksha App in the district police headquarters at the Belguma Police Lines in the town.

The Suraksha App enables people to connect with the District Police Control Room in case of any emergency. In recent times, Purulia witnessed a spate of organised criminal activities, including the one in which a daring broad daylight dacoity was committed in the Senco Gold Jewellery showroom here.

The police received the information about the dacoity after 25 minutes and the dacoits had by then made good their escape. The Suraksha App will be beneficial in incidents like dacoity, robbery, accidents, murder, and abduction.

Advertisement

“We have requested shopping malls, gold loan companies, banks, gold jewellery showrooms, etc. to download the Suraksha App from the Google Play Store and use it in case of any emergency. It is linked with the District Police Control Room and is functional 24×7. It is also a user-friendly App,” the SP said. Sources in the Purulia district police said that the Suraksha App will ensure timely help in cyber and bank fraud cases.

The victims can contact the District Police Control Room and the Cyber Cell through the App to seek help, they added. The Purulia district police also displayed the functioning of the Suraksha App virtually using mock operations. Even housewives facing physical torture at their in-laws’ place can contact the police immediately in any emergency or extreme situation.

A lot of incidents related to dowry and physical and mental torture have been reported in Purulia district. On receiving any distressing information on the Suraksha App, the alarm bell rings in the District Police Control Room and the nearest available police mobile van is rushed to the caller’s place. About a year ago, the Purulia district police launched the Sahay App.

Lakhs of people downloaded the user-friendly Sahay App which has become quite popular. It even assists tourists in the district