The BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh today said that “President Rule is the only solution in the state to maintain law and order” that has lapsed post-elections.

Ghosh claimed that women party workers are mostly unsafe in Bengal here now. “No accused person was arrested in any single case of rape and molestation against our women supporters during post-poll violence. Other victims, whose houses, business, establishment, and factories were set on fire, did not get justice,” he said.

He further went on to term Bengal as a safe haven for “terrorists and subversive activists”. “Terror training modules were set up in several villages. The state administration and its police know very well where these are located and yet no arrests were made. The subversive activist group at Kaliachak burned the police station but none were arrested in this case too” Ghosh pointed out.

“Mamata must reply why terrorists make Bengal their hide-out and not in other states. Even the Governor of the state is so unsafe that he has to take Central government security. Our BJP MLAs too need central security so one can imagine how unsafe the people of Bengal are”

Meanwhile, BJP’s IT cell in charge, Amit Malviya posted a media report on Twitter alleging, Trinamool workers are selling vaccine coupons for as much as 800-1000 rupees in Burdwan while Prime Minister Modi is providing crores of vaccines to state governments for free. Mamata Banerjee, who is also the health minister of WB, remains a mute spectator, Malviya remarked.