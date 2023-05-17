Presidency University magazine gets published after 8 years

The Presidency University Magazine has been published after a period of eight years. The latest issue was inaugurated by professors Sandip Kumar Mondal, Abdus Samad Gayen and Upal Chakrabarty.

In the past luminaries such as Satyajit Ray, Indian scholar, literary theorist, and feminist critic Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak, anthropologist Somak Raychaudhury and Gautam Bhadra.

This issue includes pieces by professors Hiya Sen, Nabamita Das, Arnab Haldar, Navras Jaat Aafreedi, Debarati Jana, Kaushick Pramanik and several other professors, scholars and students.

Besides these, this issue includes a republished section a rare recorded speech by Rabindranath Tagore in 1925, a 1927 piece to the college magazine by historian and professor Kuruvilla Zakaria on his travels in Greece, a 1959 piece by Prof Amiya Kumar Bagchi critiquing the Nehruvian welfare state and a 1972 piece by Prof Sukanta Chaudhuri, based on the literary critic of TS Eliot.

The magazine editors are Soumyadip Karan, Shreya Dutta, Adrija Karak and Sparsha Barman.