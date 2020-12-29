The existing factional rift between Haripal MLA and Singur MLA within the ruling party fold seems to have widened with posters of “Amra Sir er Anugami” in Singur.

The district political circle feels separate posters of Singur MLA Rabindranath Bhattacharya, popularly called ‘Master moshai’ by his followers, is not in tune with the state and district leadership. However the followers of Bhattacharya are of the opinion that they will stay in the party and fight against the corrupt leaders and party workers in Haripal-Singur party fold.

Bhattacharya had earlier objected to the removal of Mahadeb Das from the post of Singur block President and inducting Govinda Dhara- a close aid of Haripal MLA Beccharam Manna- to the post of Singur block president. As a mark of protest against the removal of Mahadeb, the Singur MLA had even threatened to quit Trinamul.

He had also turned down all proposals for reconciliation with the Haripal MLA ‘Amra Sir er Anugami’ posters are now being seen as an open threat to district party leadership.

Close associates of the Singur MLA are of the opinion that Bhattacharya who has a very clean image and is highly respected and honoured by the people of both Singur and Haripal, was never given due respect by the district leadership. They alleged most decisions taken by the district leadership were made without taking the Singur MLA into confidence.