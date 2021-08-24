Post-poll violence: CBI visits slain BJP activist’s city home

The Central Bureau of Investigation on the directions of the Calcutta High Court has begun its investigation into cases of murder, rape and unnatural deaths in the aftermath of the Assembly poll results on 2 May, today visited the residence of Abhijit Sarkar at Kankurgachi, the BJP activist, who was “murdered” allegedly by TMC goons.

A source close to today’s development said that the CBI officers summoned the victim’s brother Biswajit Sarkar at Nizam Palace to record his statements regarding the alleged murder. According to reports, BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar was allegedly strangled to death by a wire after being assaulted allegedly by the goons under the aegis of the TMC after the poll results were out on 2 May.

Officers of the detective department (DD) of Kolkata Police, who had taken over the probe from the Narkeldanga Police, following investigation had arrested two persons identified as Sanjoy De ( 26) and Avijit De (25), who according to police, were residents of Mahesh Barik Lane in Narkeldanga, but went into hiding at a relative’s home at Chandernagar, Hooghly.

A source in the agency said that in a first the CBI has appointed four joint directors in each of the four teams that will investigate cases of murder, rape and unnatural deaths following orders from the Calcutta HC. The source claimed they will form four teams comprising 25 high-ranking officers. Each of the four teams will also have two officers in the rank of Deputy Inspector General ( DIG) and three officers in the rank of SPs.

Meanwhile, in another development, a source claimed that the central probe agency, which is likely to have teams in large proportions as per the members of each team, the agency was mulling to relocate its base from the CGO Complex and Nizam Palace to the KoPT guest house for the teams to

function.