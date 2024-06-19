Post-poll violence: Bengal govt submits status report to Calcutta HC

The West Bengal government on Tuesday submitted a report on post Lok Sabha poll violence to a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court.

The report submitted at the Division Bench of Justice Kausik Chanda and Justice Apurba Sinha Roy stated that the office of the director general of police received 560 complaints of post-poll violence from June 6 to June 12.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari along with an NGO had filed a case in the Calcutta High Court over the post-poll violence.

Advertisement

Based on those complaints, the Bengal Police filed 107 FIRs.

While 92 complaints had no merit, preliminary investigations by the police in 114 plaints revealed that no offense had been committed, the report stated.

As per the report, 88 complaints were repetitions of the plaints made earlier, while 18 complaints had no connection with post-poll violence.

In the case of three complaints, the sender was anonymous.

The remaining 138 complaints are in the preliminary investigation stage and in those cases necessary legal steps will be taken after the initial probe is completed, the report stated.

This report was submitted by the DG of state police on 14 June in view of the court’s order regarding those two cases. The case came up for hearing on Tuesday. But the hearing was not held as the report was not available with all the parties. The case will be heard next Thursday.

On 6 June, the high court had said that the Centre and the state should work together for the sake of public safety to prevent violence. State police DG Sanjay Mukherjee was asked by the high court to receive complaints regarding post-poll violence through email.