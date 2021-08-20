Post-poll fury: BJP hails HC verdict

The state BJP welcomed the High Court’s verdict on post-poll violence in Bengal. BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh said there is no place for violence in a democracy, and added, “We welcome the court’s decision. In a democracy, everyone has the right to spread their ideology, but no one’s allowed to spread violence,” he said.

Ghosh said that around 200 BJP workers and leaders were killed since Mamata began her innings as a ruler here. “Despite such massive killings the BJP had adopted the path of democracy and obeyed the constitution of

India and sought justice for the victims’ family members. Even NHRC was able to report only a part of the entire violence as the extent of terror in Bengal was so vast,” he said.

Ghosh said that the saffron party leaders and workers despite the massive reign of terror, fought against all odds by taking the path of democracy as the victim’s family get justice against the incidents of murders, rapes, arson attacks, looting and burning of properties, shop and establishment of BJP workers,” he said.

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also hit out at the TMC government after the HC order. “The Bengal rulers made the state a laboratory of political violence. Today’s historical judgment indicts them for failing to protect human rights. Hence it is proved that the judiciary is the most formidable pillar of constitution and democracy,” he said.

He also said that with HC’s order it has been proved that NHRC had submitted an exact report on violence. “Even 43 BJP workers were killed after chief minister Mamata Banerjee took an oath. BJP leader Avijit Sarkar was beaten to death in broad daylight by TMC goons in the heart of the city a day after two TMC leaders delivered a speech against him in front of his residence. His elderly mother and brother are being pressurised to withdraw from the murder case. Everything happened under the protection of the TMC government,” said Adhikari.

The Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee welcomed the high court verdict, terming it as the victory of the constitutional rights of the post-poll violence victims. Chatterjee, in a press conference at Chinsurah, said the state government had flatly denied the fact that innumerable BJP leaders and workers became the victim of post-poll violence.

In the Hooghly district alone, 52 party workers were killed. Many party workers with their families fled to Assam, Odisha, Jharkhand, Delhi for shelter while the police remained a mute spectator when goons backed by the ruling party carried out atrocities against the BJP party workers.