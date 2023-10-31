Poll prep: BJP’s counter rally at Victoria House

Ahead of the Parliament election, BJP is set to organise a mammoth rally near Victoria House as Trinamul Congress holds each year to commemorate the martyrs day on 21 July. This time, the BJP is going to highlight the “deprivation” of benefits for recipients of central government projects in the state.

It may be mentioned that in front of the Raj Bhavan, during Abhishek Banerjee’s presence, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari announced that the BJP would hold a gathering for those affected by the central projects in Kolkata due to the state’s negligence in November. On Sunday night, the state BJP’s core committee meeting received approval for this gathering from the central leadership.

The top leadership of the state BJP has confirmed that this gathering will take place on 29 November, right in front of Victoria House at Esplanade, place where Trinamul holds its “Shaheed Divas” on 21 July. The state BJP aims to draw attention to the grievances of those affected by the central projects.

The BJP intends to hold a significant gathering at the same place. They hope that Union minister of rural development Giriraj Singh will also attend the event. The BJP aims to minimize controversy as much as possible regarding the location of this gathering. The issue has been controversial in the past, and the party wants to avoid any issues.

However, ahead of this gathering, the state BJP leadership has already made plans for a state-wide rally to gather support and take this issue to the streets. The strategy is to gather video evidence of protests, in addition to holding block meetings to raise the grievances of the people. Given the recent arrest of former food minister Jyotipriya Mullick on charges of ration distribution corruption, the BJP is motivated to continue this agitation.

On Sunday evening, the BJP’s Salt Lake office hosted a workshop to discuss this project. The goal is to educate the party’s representatives on how to utilize this project and also to use it as a platform to reach out to new individuals. On Monday, the BJP’s national general secretary (organization), BL Santosh, arrived in North Kolkata to start a two-day “expansive” workshop.